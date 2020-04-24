Lynn Bowden NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Las Vegas Raiders' Pick

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

WR Lynn Bowden, Kentucky

STRENGTHS

—Made a midseason move to quarterback from wide receiver and was an instant-impact runner.

—Unguardable at times from the slot with good suddenness and an aggressive burst off the line.

—Offensive weapon for whom teams will want to scheme touches.

—Tough to stop in the open field with good speed and overall agility to make defenders miss.

—Thick build at 204 pounds with solid muscle tone.

—Has a full assortment of moves to shake would-be tacklers in space.

—Shifty for days, which shows up on kick returns.

Video Play Button OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Right Arrow Icon

WEAKNESSES

—Limited route tree; worked exclusively from the slot.

—Has limited experience against press coverage.

—Quick but not exceptionally straight-line fast; won't run by defenders without the ball in his hands.

—Too easily rubbed off his route by cornerbacks.

—Scheme-limited, as he can only operate from the slot; may even move to running back.

—Far too many drops on his limited targets/receptions.

OVERALL

Teams may love or hate the versatility of Bowden—just like they may love or hate the fight he got into before the Belk Bowl—but there is no doubting his impact as a playmaker for Kentucky. His selfless move to quarterback saved the Wildcats' season and showed what type of offensive weapon he can be in the NFL.

GRADE: 77

PRO COMPARISON: Randall Cobb/Denard Robinson