Lynn Bowden NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Las Vegas Raiders' Pick

Lynn Bowden NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Las Vegas Raiders' PickApril 25, 2020
WR Lynn Bowden, Kentucky
STRENGTHS
—Made a midseason move to quarterback from wide receiver and was an instant-impact runner.
—Unguardable at times from the slot with good suddenness and an aggressive burst off the line.
—Offensive weapon for whom teams will want to scheme touches.
—Tough to stop in the open field with good speed and overall agility to make defenders miss.
—Thick build at 204 pounds with solid muscle tone.
—Has a full assortment of moves to shake would-be tacklers in space.
—Shifty for days, which shows up on kick returns.
OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped
Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets
WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos
Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl
Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee
Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses
Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl
The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place
NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL
JuJu Is a Man of the People
Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire
Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉
Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too
Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR
Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V
Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service
Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB
Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?
B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2
Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?
WEAKNESSES
—Limited route tree; worked exclusively from the slot.
—Has limited experience against press coverage.
—Quick but not exceptionally straight-line fast; won't run by defenders without the ball in his hands.
—Too easily rubbed off his route by cornerbacks.
—Scheme-limited, as he can only operate from the slot; may even move to running back.
—Far too many drops on his limited targets/receptions.
OVERALL
Teams may love or hate the versatility of Bowden—just like they may love or hate the fight he got into before the Belk Bowl—but there is no doubting his impact as a playmaker for Kentucky. His selfless move to quarterback saved the Wildcats' season and showed what type of offensive weapon he can be in the NFL.
GRADE: 77
PRO COMPARISON: Randall Cobb/Denard Robinson
Lynn Bowden Scouting Report