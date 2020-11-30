Lakers' LeBron James Talks Marc Gasol, Montrezl Harrell, Dennis Schroder, More

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is "happy as hell" to have Marc Gasol on his team, and he's impressed by the rest of the Lakers' offseason pickups, too.

In an appearance on the Road Trippin' podcast, James shared his thoughts on Los Angeles' newest additions, including Gasol, Montrezl Harrell and Dennis Schroder, as the team attempts to become repeat champions in 2021.

Gasol signed a two-year deal with the Lakers after rumors swirled about the team trying to add depth at center, and James is looking forward to playing alongside the veteran. He didn't shut down the possibility of Gasol's brother, Pau, returning to the league, either.

"Happy to have Marc, another champion, won with the Raptors two years ago, who I've always loved," James said.

While Gasol will likely slot in as a starter, James acknowledged the incoming contributors off the bench.

Harrell, the defending Sixth Man of the Year, signed with the Lakers after three seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, and Schroder, the runner-up in the voting for the award, is also joining the team after he was dealt from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Danny Green and a first-round pick.

Schroder already has a nickname handpicked by James, who admitted he hasn't cleared it by the Germany native just yet—Dennis the Menace. He compared the 27-year-old to two players, but for one reason in particular.

"He's a Richard Jefferson-, Draymond Green-type guy," James said of Schroder. "If he's your teammate, you love the s--t out of him. If he's not, you can't f--king stand him."

He also noted the arrival of Wesley Matthews, saying he's "loved to compete against" the former Milwaukee Buck, who signed a one-year deal with the Lakers.

Together, the crew will attempt to become the next California team to repeat as champions, after the Golden State Warriors did so in 2017 and '18.