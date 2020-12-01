    Dak Prescott, NFL Stars to Help Lowe's Deliver $1M Worth of Christmas Trees

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 1, 2020

    Photo Credit: Lowe’s/Marcello Aquino

    Dak Prescott may not be on the field right now, but that won't stop him from making the holiday season a little brighter for those in the Dallas community. 

    The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is one of the NFL players helping Lowe's donate and deliver $1 million worth of pre-lit Christmas trees to those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In all, Lowe's, the NFL and nonprofits across the country will deliver more than 13,000 trees.

    Prescott's Faith Fight Finish Foundation is teaming up with six Dallas-area organizations and nonprofits to deliver trees to families in the area.

    "This has been a tough year for so many people who deserve nothing but joy and festivity this holiday season," Prescott said. "I was so touched by what Lowe's is doing to make the holidays a little brighter for these special families and organizations, and just knew I had to get involved. Giving back is what the holidays are all about, and it's an honor to be a part of these tree deliveries alongside so many other incredible NFL players and organizations."

    Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen and Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton are also partnering with Lowe's to deliver Christmas trees in their communities.

    Players such as Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley and Rams wide receiver Robert Woods from the Lowe's Home Team will support the initiative as well.

    The Lowe's Home Team is a collection of current players who help unite fans in their communities. Each team in the league has a representative who partnered with Lowe's in such a capacity this season.

