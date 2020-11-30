Jake Paul Posts Photo of Broken Nose Suffered 3 Weeks Before KO of Nate Robinson

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Jake Paul broke Nate Robinson's spirit with a broken nose.

The YouTuber took to Twitter on Monday and posted a picture of his broken nose, which he says he suffered three weeks before the fight after passing out while meditating.

Paul knocked out Robinson in the second round of their fight Saturday, which was held on the undercard of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition.

It was Paul's second win in as many boxing bouts. The 23-year-old previously knocked out fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib in the first round of his boxing debut in January.

"I have been training my ass off for the past year. I'm taking this seriously," Paul said in his post-fight interview. "There's a long list of opponents that I want. Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis...I am going to knock them both out. There's my brother [Logan Paul], there's KSI on the line. Austin McBroom. I want to be in this sport for a long time, I am in love with it, so why not?"