    Jake Paul Posts Photo of Broken Nose Suffered 3 Weeks Before KO of Nate Robinson

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 30, 2020

    FILE - Internet personality Jake Paul arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Aug. 13, 2017. FBI agents including a SWAT team have raided the apparent home of YouTube star Jake Paul. FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller says agents executed a search warrant Wednesday at the Calabasas, California mansion in connection with an ongoing investigation. She could not say what the probe is about or who the target was. Helicopter video from local TV news showed agents gathering guns from the home that can frequently be seen on Paul's YouTube channel, which has over 20 million followers. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
    Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

    Jake Paul broke Nate Robinson's spirit with a broken nose.

    The YouTuber took to Twitter on Monday and posted a picture of his broken nose, which he says he suffered three weeks before the fight after passing out while meditating.

    Paul knocked out Robinson in the second round of their fight Saturday, which was held on the undercard of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition.

    It was Paul's second win in as many boxing bouts. The 23-year-old previously knocked out fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib in the first round of his boxing debut in January.

    "I have been training my ass off for the past year. I'm taking this seriously," Paul said in his post-fight interview. "There's a long list of opponents that I want. Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis...I am going to knock them both out. There's my brother [Logan Paul], there's KSI on the line. Austin McBroom. I want to be in this sport for a long time, I am in love with it, so why not?"

