Aaron Rodgers, Packers Clinch 2020 NFC North Title with Win vs. Lions

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers are heading back to the postseason for the second straight season and the 10th time in the past 12 years.

Green Bay secured its playoff spot with Sunday's 31-24 win over the Detroit Lions, moving Green Bay to 10-3 on the season, clinching the NFC North title for the second straight year.

The Packers came into the 2020 season as one of the Super Bowl contenders in the NFC, and the defending champion San Francisco 49ers have struggled this year while teams such as Green Bay, the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks have lived up to expectations.

Aaron Rodgers has continued to play at an extremely high level at the age of 37, while Aaron Jones has become one of the better running backs in the NFL. Davante Adams and Allen Lazard have battled injuries this season but have been excellent when on the field together, giving Green Bay a scary one-two punch at wideout.

There are legitimate questions about whether Green Bay's defense is good enough to make a Super Bowl run, or if the team is good enough to beat any of the top sides (Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans) that may come out of the AFC.

But the rest of the contenders in the NFC have question marks. Seattle's pass defense is awful. Drew Brees' health has become an issue the past two seasons, though the New Orleans defense still keeps the Saints a major threat. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams haven't been consistent enough to look like title contenders. And the NFC East is almost assuredly going to be won by a team with a losing record.

In other words, the Packers have a real shot to win the conference. It would be a surprise if the NFC Championship wasn't played between Green Bay and New Orleans.