49ers, NFL Reportedly Consider San Diego for Relocation Amid COVID Restrictions

The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly discussing San Diego, Arizona and Dallas as possible options for home games in the coming weeks, according to Mike Jones of USA Today.

The team will not be allowed to play games or practice at its usual home for at least three weeks as a result of COVID-19 restrictions in effect in Santa Clara County, California. Per Steve Gardner of USA Today, there is a temporary ban on all high school, collegiate and professional contact sports.

There is also a mandatory quarantine for anyone traveling to the county, potentially creating a longer time away.

San Francisco is set to play a road game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday but have home games the next two weeks, including a Monday Night Football matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 13.

They could share stadiums with the Arizona Cardinals or Dallas Cowboys with neither team sharing any more home dates the rest of the season with the 49ers.

Arizona is home next Sunday, however, which could create a quick turnaround to prepare the stadium before San Francisco's game Monday.

San Diego's SDCCU Stadium used to host the Chargers but has been inactive for the past four years after the team moved to Los Angeles. The venue is set to be demolished in 2021 but could have value over the next few weeks if used by the 49ers.