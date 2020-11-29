    Marshawn Lynch Tells Peyton Manning He Needed Shot of Hennessy Before Games

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IINovember 29, 2020

    Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) looks on prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. Seattle won 17-9. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
    Chris Szagola/Associated Press

    Legendary running back Marshawn Lynch told Peyton Manning that he believes in superstitions—and his pregame ritual might be frowned upon in any other workplace.

    In a preview for Manning's ESPN show, Peyton's Places, Lynch said that he needed "a shot, a shot and a half" of Hennessy before games, which he kept in his backpack.

    Manning, on the other hand, liked to read the game program. To each their own.

