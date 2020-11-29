Marshawn Lynch Tells Peyton Manning He Needed Shot of Hennessy Before Games

Marshawn Lynch Tells Peyton Manning He Needed Shot of Hennessy Before GamesNovember 29, 2020
Chris Szagola/Associated Press
Legendary running back Marshawn Lynch told Peyton Manning that he believes in superstitions—and his pregame ritual might be frowned upon in any other workplace.
In a preview for Manning's ESPN show, Peyton's Places, Lynch said that he needed "a shot, a shot and a half" of Hennessy before games, which he kept in his backpack.
Manning, on the other hand, liked to read the game program. To each their own.
