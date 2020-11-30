Way-Too-Soon 2021 NBA Free-Agency Player Rankings

1 of 11

A handful of players deserved some consideration for the top 10, and we'll present them in alphabetical order.

Jarrett Allen

His path to a more prominent role was impeded by the arrival of DeAndre Jordan last season, but Jarrett Allen still has plenty of potential as a rim-rolling, rim-protecting 5.

OG Anunoby

Three-and-D players are in high demand, and the 6'7" OG Anunoby provides both parts of that equation. Last season, no one matched Anunoby's combination of defensive box plus/minus and three-point percentage.

Lonzo Ball

Like Allen, Lonzo Ball has a veteran who'll take minutes and possessions away in 2020-21. In Ball's case, it's Eric Bledsoe. He should still be able to showcase his unique combination of size, passing ability and defensive versatility in this contract year, though.

Spencer Dinwiddie

There may not be many touches to go around on the 2020-21 Brooklyn Nets. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will take the bulk of the responsibility, but Spencer Dinwiddie has proved himself a capable No. 1 option. Perhaps fitting into a smaller role might actually make him more appealing to some teams in 2021, assuming he declines a $12.3 million player option.

Devonte' Graham

After a breakout 2019-20, Devonte' Graham will now have to defer to LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward on plenty of his possessions. More spot-up opportunities off their drives might boost his efficiency, though.

Jonathan Isaac

The timing of Jonathan Isaac's season-eliminating torn ACL couldn't have been much worse. He was looking like a potential cornerstone for the Orlando Magic, and he's now robbed of his opportunity to build value ahead of restricted free agency.

Luke Kennard

Luke Kennard should be able to command the offense a bit when the stars are on the bench, but he might build more free-agency value by spacing the floor for Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry turns 35 in March, but strength and craftiness (two bedrocks of his game) aren't likely to abandon him before he's done playing. A big 2020-21 could help him land one more sizable contract.

Lauri Markkanen

In theory, Lauri Markkanen is exactly what teams are after these days: a multiskilled big who can pull rim-protectors away from the paint. Reality hasn't always lived up to the promise, though.

Kelly Oubre Jr.

No one should expect him to be Klay Thompson, but Kelly Oubre Jr. is a more than capable stopgap as the Golden State Warriors' star 2 misses his second consecutive season. If his slashing and transition game can pull defenses toward the paint and give Stephen Curry precious extra milliseconds on the catch, Oubre might cash in during the 2021 offseason.

Duncan Robinson

One of the best floor-spacers in the league, Duncan Robinson figures to be challenged by Tyler Herro for minutes in 2020-21. The latter's emergence and the Miami Heat's potential pursuit of a max player in 2021 might make Robinson available to the rest of the league.

Dennis Schroder

After a stellar 2019-20 in which he showed an ability to accept and adapt to a smaller role, Dennis Schroder now has a chance to display his abilities for a title favorite with the Los Angeles Lakers.