Report: 49ers Could Play at Cardinals' Stadium Amid SF's COVID-19 Restrictions

Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers could soon be headed to Arizona.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the 49ers are considering playing their remaining home games in Arizona amid COVID-19 restrictions in Santa Clara County that ban contact sports for at least the next three weeks.

The Cardinals are reportedly willing to allow their division rivals to use State Farm Stadium, which is now seen as the "most likely" outcome for the homeless 49ers. Another option is playing at a stadium in Texas. The NFL is said to prefer the 49ers play in an NFL stadium.

"We are aware of the Santa Clara County Public Health Department's emergency directive," the 49ers said in a statement. "We are working with the NFL and our partners on operational plans and will share details as they are confirmed."

Santa Clara County is going to ban contact sports and require a 14-day quarantine period for any travelers coming from more than 150 miles away beginning Monday. The ordinance would not only eliminate the 49ers' chances of playing at their home stadium but also limit their ability to travel home after games. They are set to return from Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams before midnight, allowing them to avoid the 14-day quarantine for this week.

The 49ers host the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 7 and Washington on Dec. 13, so they will quickly need to put a plan in place.

The Cardinals do not have any scheduling conflicts with the 49ers—they are away in Weeks 13 and 14—so the temporary solution could become even more palatable.