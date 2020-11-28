    Clemson's Trevor Lawrence Hints at Entering 2021 NFL Draft After Pittsburgh Win

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 29, 2020

    Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence watches players warm up for an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Notre Dame on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)
    Matt Cashore/Associated Press

    Good news, New York Jets fans.

    Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence sounded like someone who is thinking about the NFL draft.

    Following Saturday's 52-17 victory over Pittsburgh, Lawrence thanked those around the Tigers program and implied it was the final home game of his collegiate career. That is notable since he is not a senior and has hinted in the past that he might come back to school in 2021:

    Lawrence looked ready for NFL competition in the dominant win and went 26-of-37 for 403 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions while moving Clemson one step closer to a College Football Playoff berth.

    Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected the Jets to select Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in his most recent mock draft, which would be quite the prize for New York in a season that has seen it start 0-10.

    Nothing is official until the star quarterback declares, but Jets fans have to be encouraged by his latest comments.

