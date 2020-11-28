Clemson's Trevor Lawrence Hints at Entering 2021 NFL Draft After Pittsburgh Win

Matt Cashore/Associated Press

Good news, New York Jets fans.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence sounded like someone who is thinking about the NFL draft.

Following Saturday's 52-17 victory over Pittsburgh, Lawrence thanked those around the Tigers program and implied it was the final home game of his collegiate career. That is notable since he is not a senior and has hinted in the past that he might come back to school in 2021:

Lawrence looked ready for NFL competition in the dominant win and went 26-of-37 for 403 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions while moving Clemson one step closer to a College Football Playoff berth.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected the Jets to select Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in his most recent mock draft, which would be quite the prize for New York in a season that has seen it start 0-10.

Nothing is official until the star quarterback declares, but Jets fans have to be encouraged by his latest comments.