Ravens Place 6 More Players on COVID-19 List Amid Outbreak

The Baltimore Ravens' scheduled game against the Pittsburgh Steelers had already been moved to Tuesday because of COVID-19 concerns, and they will be without six more players following Saturday's update.

Baltimore announced it placed outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, right tackles D.J. Fluker and Will Holden, defensive tackle Broderick Washington and cornerbacks Khalil Dorsey and Tavon Young on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The announcement noted 18 Ravens were added to the list this week.

The others were running backs Mark Ingram II and J.K. Dobbins, defensive linemen Brandon Williams, Calais Campbell, Justin Madubuike and Jihad Ward, linebacker Pernell McPhee, fullback Patrick Ricard, long snapper Morgan Cox, offensive linemen Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura and quarterback Lamar Jackson.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday that Baltimore shut down its training facility until Monday following the outbreak.

Baltimore also released a statement Wednesday revealing it disciplined a staff member for "conduct surrounding the recent COVID-19 cases that have affected players and staff."

On Saturday, the Steelers announced they placed running back James Conner on the reserve/COVID-19 list with defensive tackles Stephon Tuitt and Isaiah Buggs and offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins.

The game was initially scheduled for Thanksgiving Day and moved to Sunday because of the COVID-19 concerns for Baltimore. It was moved to Tuesday as the NFL attempted to fit the AFC North game in with the season's stretch run approaching.

Pittsburgh already had another game altered because of an outbreak with one of its opponents when its Week 4 matchup with the Tennessee Titans was pushed back to Week 7. The 10-0 Steelers won that game 27-24.