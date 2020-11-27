    Phillies Rumors: Theo Epstein Not Interested in GM Position After Leaving Cubs

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 28, 2020

    FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2019, file photo, Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein speaks at a media availability during the Major League Baseball general managers annual meetings in Scottsdale, Ariz. Theo Epstein, who transformed the long-suffering Chicago Cubs and helped bring home a drought-busting championship in 2016, is stepping down after nine seasons as the club's president of baseball operations. The team announced Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, Epstein is leaving the organization, and general manager Jed Hoyer is being promoted to take his place. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
    Matt York/Associated Press

    Former Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs general manager Theo Epstein is not interested in the Philadelphia Phillies' open GM position, per Jayson Stark of The Athletic:

    "Sources who have spoken with Epstein told The Athletic that the Phillies’ managing partner, John Middleton, made contact with the outgoing Cubs president of baseball ops. But the Phillies were informed that Epstein isn’t interested in the job at this time. As expected, Epstein intends to step away from the front-office grind for at least a year."

    Epstein worked as Boston's general manager from 2002-2011 before becoming the Cubs' president of baseball operations from 2011-2020. He stepped down from the Cubs' job Nov. 20.

    Both teams broke World Series droughts during Epstein's tenure: The Red Sox won in 2004 after an 86-year streak, and the Cubs took home the Fall Classic for the first time in 108 years with their 2016 victory.

    Epstein orchestrated some key moves for the 2004 Red Sox team, including hiring manager Terry Francona, signing designated hitter David Ortiz and third baseman Bill Mueller and trading for staff ace Curt Schilling.

    Boston won another World Series in 2007. That team featured a fantastic Epstein draft pick in 2008 American League MVP Dustin Pedroia and 20-game winner Josh Beckett, who the GM traded for before the 2006 season.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    In Chicago, Epstein picked 2016 National League MVP Kris Bryant in the 2013 draft, acquired staff ace Jake Arietta via trade and signed rotation stalwart Jon Lester to a long-term deal among other moves that helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series.

    Ultimately, Epstein should have his choice of jobs if and when he decides to return to an MLB front office. For now, this offseason will be the first without Epstein running a team in two decades.

