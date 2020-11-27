    Alize Johnson, Raptors Reportedly Agree to Contract

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 27, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Indiana Pacers' Alize Johnson (24) pulls down a rebound as Miami Heat's Tyler Herro (14) and Chris Silva (30) defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    The Toronto Raptors and free-agent forward Alize Johnson reportedly reached an agreement on a contract Friday ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news.

    Johnson spent his first two NBA seasons with the Indiana Pacers, who selected him in the second round of the 2018 draft.

    The 24-year-old Missouri State product made a limited impact for the Pacers while also spending time with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the team's G League affiliate. He averaged 1.5 points and 2.2 rebounds per game while shooting just 35.6 percent from the field in 31 NBA appearances over the past two years.

    His G League production was more promising. He averaged 20.1 points, 12.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 19 games for the Mad Ants during the 2019-20 campaign.

    "[Johnson] works his butt off day-in and day-out. He's a great teammate and just awesome guy all around," Pacers forward Doug McDermott told reporters during last season. "Salute to Alize. He's a great player and he's got an unbelievable motor. We are really happy for him."

    If he makes the Raptors' final roster, he'll provide forward depth behind starters OG Anunoby at the 3 and Pascal Siakam at the 4. It's unlikely he'll take on a major role barring a rash of injuries, though.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Johnson could also spend more time in the G League to continue his development. Raptors 905 are Toronto's affiliate.

    Related

      A Frontcourt Triumvirate

      A Frontcourt Triumvirate
      Toronto Raptors logo
      Toronto Raptors

      A Frontcourt Triumvirate

      Samson Folk
      via Raptors Republic

      The Messy Truth About NBA Superstar Trade Requests

      A look inside the marriages between stars and teams that can head to devastating divorce

      The Messy Truth About NBA Superstar Trade Requests
      Toronto Raptors logo
      Toronto Raptors

      The Messy Truth About NBA Superstar Trade Requests

      Jake Fischer
      via Bleacher Report

      Biggest Offseason Winners and Losers

      Diving into the expedited NBA offseason before the games return

      Biggest Offseason Winners and Losers
      Toronto Raptors logo
      Toronto Raptors

      Biggest Offseason Winners and Losers

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report

      Grading Every NBA Team's Offseason 📝

      Judging each squad's moves so far before a new season

      Grading Every NBA Team's Offseason 📝
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Grading Every NBA Team's Offseason 📝

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report