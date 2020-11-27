Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis Reportedly Canceled from UFC in Vegas 15

Jim Young/Associated Press

The Curtis Blaydes-Derrick Lewis bout that was scheduled to headline Saturday's UFC on ESPN show has reportedly been canceled.

Per ESPN's Ariel Helwani, UFC is attempting to reschedule the fight for December.

With the Blaydes-Lewis bout off the card, ESPN's Brett Okamoto reported that Anthony Smith and Devin Clark will be the main event of the show.

Blaydes and Lewis were set to finally lock horns after a longstanding rivalry they fueled through the media.

Razor told Evelyn Rodrigues of Combate (h/t Cole Shelton of BJPenn.com) that Lewis "has nothing but his right hand and a flying knee."

Since losing back-to-back fights against Daniel Cormier and Junior dos Santos, Lewis has won three straight matches to get back into the heavyweight title picture.

Blaydes might be even higher on the list of potential challengers for Stipe Miocic. The 29-year-old has won four consecutive bouts. His last loss was against Francis Ngannou in November 2018.