MLS Playoffs 2020: Conference Semifinal Odds and Predictions

Stew Milne/Associated Press

Even by Major League Soccer's standards, the first six games of the 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs produced some stunning results.

The top two seeds are out of the Eastern Conference bracket after the New England Revolution and Nashville SC upset the Philadelphia Union and Toronto FC, respectively.

That leaves the Columbus Crew, who were pegged as the top team in the East after this summer's MLS is Back tournament, as the highest-remaining seed in the East.

Three of the top four seeds in the Western Conference avoided first-round upsets. Only third-seeded Portland fell to FC Dallas.

The pair of Eastern Conference semifinals will be played Sunday, while the two Western Conference games are spread out across Tuesday and Wednesday.

The winners of each match will square off in the conference finals on December 6. MLS Cup is scheduled for December 12.