    Knicks' Obi Toppin Won't Play vs. 76ers Because of Calf Injury

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIDecember 26, 2020
    Alerted 18m ago in the B/R App

    New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin (1) drives up court against the Detroit Pistons during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
    Duane Burleson/Associated Press

    New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin won't play Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers as he recovers from a calf injury.

    "It's a calf, and those things are tricky," head coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters. "He'll be evaluated by the doctors. He actually felt a little better today, so that's a good sign."

    Having played just one game in the NBA before the injury, it isn't quite the start that the 22-year-old Brooklyn native envisioned.

    He tallied nine points and three rebounds with two blocks and an assist through 23 minutes as the Knicks dropped their season opener, 121-107, to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

    His hometown Knicks selected him at No. 8 in this year's draft after he spent two seasons at Dayton, where his sophomore campaign was enough to earn him Naismith College Player of the Year honors. In 31 games with the Flyers, Toppin averaged 20.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 blocks on 63.3 percent shooting from the field.

    At just 6'9" and 220 pounds, some analysts were concerned about Toppin's defensive upside when he entered the league, including Sam Quinn of CBS Sports, who wrote that "Toppin's future relies on finding a way to at least play average defense."

    Julius Randle will continue as the Knicks' starting small forward.

