Lamar Jackson Placed on Ravens' Reserve/COVID-19 List

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been added to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team announced Jackson was one of four players, including Patrick Ricard, Justin Madubuike and Morgan Cox, had been placed on the list Friday.

This comes after Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Jackson tested positive Thursday. The news was notable because the game between the Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, which was originally scheduled for Thursday, had already been moved to Sunday following multiple COVID-19 cases within Baltimore's organization.

The Ravens released a statement Wednesday to announce it had disciplined a staff member because of "conduct surrounding the recent COVID-19 cases that have affected players and staff."

Running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins, defensive lineman Brandon Williams, linebacker Pernell McPhee, defensive end Calais Campbell, and offensive linemen Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura were all placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in the week leading up to the AFC North showdown with Pittsburgh.

Baltimore released a statement thanking the NFL and pointing out health and safety were the most important things at play:

However, a number of players on the Steelers were frustrated with the situation, especially since their Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans had already been pushed back to Week 7 because of an outbreak within the latter's organization.

That move with the Titans essentially cost them a bye week since they had prepared for the game in the days leading up to it. Some players even took to social media to express their feelings given the developments with Baltimore:

As for Jackson, this is a high-profile positive test in the NFL as the season approaches the stretch run.

The 23-year-old is the reigning league MVP and has completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 1,948 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions while adding 575 yards and three scores on the ground this year.

Baltimore is 6-4 and four games behind the 10-0 Steelers in the AFC North. It is also behind the 7-3 Cleveland Browns in the division.