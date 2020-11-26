    Nets' Jarrett Allen Hosts Zoom Call to Help Students Budget for Thanksgiving

    Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen plays against the Detroit Pistons in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    Paul Sancya/Associated Press

    Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen got creative to continue his annual Thanksgiving tradition of helping children build a meal on a budget.

    Per USA Today's Mark Medina, Allen hosted a Zoom call for his annual "Meals + Math" event with students in which he helps them create a budget for their Thanksgiving shopping with $100 gift cards to Key Food.

    "We had to almost pretend we were at the store on the Zoom call," Allen told Medina. "The Children of Promise and the proctors over there handled it amazingly. They helped the kids every step of the way. It was almost like we were at the grocery store again."

    Allen has held the event since 2017, his rookie season with the Nets. The 22-year-old hosts kids from Children of Promise, which Medina noted is "an after-school program and summer camp for children who have a parent who is incarcerated."

    Even though there were challenges to holding the event this year, Allen told Medina canceling wasn't an option because he wanted to be "able to help the kids, bring smiles to their faces and bring joy to their lives, that has brought me a lot of joy." 

