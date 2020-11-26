Bulls News: Chicago Signs Noah Vonleh, Zach Norvell to 1-Year Contracts

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls have agreed to one-year deals with free agents Noah Vonleh and Zach Norvell.

Vonleh's agent, Jim Tanner, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Vonleh agreed to sign with the Bulls. Norvell's agents, Reggie Brown and Andy Shiffman, also told Wojnarowski about the deal for their client.

Vonleh previously played with the Bulls in 2018 after being traded by the Portland Trail Blazers. The 6'10", 257-pound forward played well as a role player, averaging 6.9 points and 6.9 rebounds in 21 games.

Since the end of the 2017-18 season, Vonleh has been playing on one-year deals for the past two years. He started 57 games for the New York Knicks, and then the 25-year-old split time last season between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets. The Indiana product was used sparingly by the Nuggets down the stretch, playing fewer than 10 minutes in each of his last six regular-season games.

Norvell signed with the Los Angeles Lakers as an undrafted free agent in July 2019. The Gonzaga product played in two games early in the year before being waived and acquired by the South Bay Lakers in the G League.

The Golden State Warriors signed the Chicago native to a 10-day contract in February. The 6'5" shooting guard played in three games for the team, averaging 3.3 points per game on 37.5 three-point shooting.

Chicago head coach Billy Donovan will be able to see if Vonleh and Norvell can contribute as role players during training camp.