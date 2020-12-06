The Real Winners and Losers from WWE NXT WarGames 2020

2 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Technically speaking, as this is a team match, all of Team Candice LeRae are winners and all of Team Shotzi Blackheart are losers. One pinfall settled it, and the babyfaces were left nursing their wounds while the heels had their hands raised.

The two biggest standouts, though, would have to be Raquel Gonzalez and Io Shirai. Ultimately, those two are who decided the outcome, as Gonzalez powerbombed Shirai through a ladder and scored the pin for her team.

Beating the current NXT women's champion is a big win for Gonzalez. To date, that's the most important thing she's ever done in her career. It may even put her at the front of the line as the next challenger for the title.

Shirai theoretically should have been the winner here, as holding the title should mean she's the best of the best. However, not only did she not pull that off, but she also didn't even manage to avoid being the one to lose for her group.

This is after Shirai perpetually failed to get into the ring several times during her entrance. Each time she tried to get through the door, someone (normally Gonzalez) put a stop to it. The power was never truly in her hands.

All things considered, this was by no means a weak showing for the champion in the grand scheme of things. However, it clearly wasn't her night. It was Gonzalez's.