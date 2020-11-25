    Chiefs' Tyreek Hill Challenges ESPN's Adam Schefter to Race on Twitter

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 26, 2020

    Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
    Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

    It looks like ESPN's Adam Schefter isn't one to shy away from a challenge.

    Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill responded to a prompt on Twitter that resulted in him challenging Schefter to a foot race while wearing his pads. For whatever reason, Schefter accepted:

    Hill was clocked at 4.29 seconds in the 40-yard dash during the buildup to the 2016 draft, and throwing on some football pads doesn't slow him down too much. According to NFL's Next Gen Stats, he hit 21.29 mph during a running play against the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this year.

    Unless Schefter is behind the wheel of a car, he's probably not catching the four-time Pro Bowler.

    Related

      Tyreek Hill Challenges Adam Schefter to Race on Twitter

      Tyreek Hill Challenges Adam Schefter to Race on Twitter
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Tyreek Hill Challenges Adam Schefter to Race on Twitter

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Mahomes Says He Doesn't Believe He's on Brady's 'Global Star' Level

      Mahomes Says He Doesn't Believe He's on Brady's 'Global Star' Level
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Mahomes Says He Doesn't Believe He's on Brady's 'Global Star' Level

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Ravens Discipline Staff Member for Conduct Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

      Ravens Discipline Staff Member for Conduct Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Ravens Discipline Staff Member for Conduct Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Watkins Among 10 Players on Injury Report to Practice Fully Wednesday

      Watkins Among 10 Players on Injury Report to Practice Fully Wednesday
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Watkins Among 10 Players on Injury Report to Practice Fully Wednesday

      kansascity
      via kansascity