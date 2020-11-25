Chiefs' Tyreek Hill Challenges ESPN's Adam Schefter to Race on Twitter

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

It looks like ESPN's Adam Schefter isn't one to shy away from a challenge.

Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill responded to a prompt on Twitter that resulted in him challenging Schefter to a foot race while wearing his pads. For whatever reason, Schefter accepted:

Hill was clocked at 4.29 seconds in the 40-yard dash during the buildup to the 2016 draft, and throwing on some football pads doesn't slow him down too much. According to NFL's Next Gen Stats, he hit 21.29 mph during a running play against the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this year.

Unless Schefter is behind the wheel of a car, he's probably not catching the four-time Pro Bowler.