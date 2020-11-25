Shareef O'Neal Honors Kobe Bryant with No. 32 LSU Jersey: '8+24'

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Shareef O'Neal, the son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, has revealed his LSU jersey number, which is a tribute to late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

O'Neal's No. 32 is the sum of Bryant's two jersey numbers with the Lakers, Nos. 8 and 24:

As well, Shaq wore No. 32 during his NBA career when he played with the Orlando Magic, Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns.

Shaq and Kobe teamed up to win three consecutive NBA championships in L.A. from 2000 to 2002, making them one of the most successful duos in NBA history.

Shareef began his collegiate career at UCLA in 2018, but he had to redshirt as a freshman after being diagnosed with a heart condition. He made his collegiate debut last season, averaging 2.2 points and 2.9 rebounds in 13 games for the Bruins.

O'Neal transferred to his father's alma mater of LSU in February, and he is primed to be a significant part of the Tigers' success in 2020-21.

While the relationship between Shaq and Kobe was tumultuous at times both during and after their tenure as teammates, there was ultimately mutual respect, and there is no questioning the impact they made on the NBA both individually and together.

Bryant died in January at the age of 41 in a helicopter crash, and countless people both inside and outside the sport of basketball have honored him.

By choosing a number that represents both Kobe and Shaq, Shareef is paying tribute to everything they did for the sport of basketball.