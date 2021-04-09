Dodgers' Cody Bellinger Placed on IL with Calf Injury; Luke Raley Recalled

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers star Cody Bellinger will miss at least 10 days due to a calf injury.

Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, Bellinger was placed on the injured list with a left calf contusion. Outfielder Luke Raley has been recalled from the alternate site to take Bellinger's place on the 26-man roster.

Bellinger was injured in the ninth inning of Monday's game against the Oakland Athletics. He took a cleat to his calf while trying to beat out a groundball at first base. The 25-year-old has been out of the lineup for the past two games.

Bellinger was named NLCS MVP last season en route to helping the Dodgers win their first World Series title since 1988. He struggled during the regular season with a .239/.333/.455 slash line and 12 homers in 56 games.

The postseason was also largely a struggle for Bellinger with a .212/.316/.455 slash line, but he stepped up huge in one of the biggest moments of the year. The 25-year-old hit the go-ahead home run in the bottom of the seventh off Atlanta Braves reliever Chris Martin in Game 7 of the NLCS.

After crossing the plate, Bellinger dislocated his right shoulder during a forearm-bashing celebration with Enrique Hernandez. He underwent surgery after the World Series.

When Bellinger is playing well, he's one of the best players in Major League Baseball. The Arizona native was named NL MVP in 2019 after leading the league with 351 total bases.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Dodgers have so much depth that they can lose a player like Bellinger without missing a beat. Utilityman Chris Taylor will likely take over as the primary center fielder for the time being.