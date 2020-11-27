Way-Too-Early Final Four Predictions for 2020-21 Men's CBB Season

0 of 4

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Though the opening months of the 2020-21 men's college basketball season may be rough, the chance to make the Final Four and win a national championship will be an ever-present motivation.

Since the campaign is officially underway, let's predict which programs will be on that final stage.

First, some ground rules. This is strictly for two things: fun and accountability. We could all use a little extra happiness in our lives right now, and predicting the results of a future tournament fits the billing. Plus, it's good for a sportsball writer to have a reference that can be trashed, praised or a little of both at season's end.

Be sure to add your predictions in the comments.