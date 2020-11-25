John Wall Trade Rumors: Pistons Made 'Exploratory Call' About Blake Griffin Swap

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Detroit Pistons were busy at the start of free agency, but the team was also reportedly looking to make a big splash on the trade market.

Per ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Pistons "made an exploratory call" to the Washington Wizards about a potential trade involving Blake Griffin for John Wall.



Lowe did note that Detroit's "real level of interest" in that potential swap is "unclear" right now because the Pistons still value Griffin.

Following a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium that Wall "has made it clear" he wants the Wizards to trade him, Washington general manager Tommy Sheppard has denied any problems with the five-time All-Star.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Sheppard said: "There's no issue with John and I, with John and the Wizards."

Wall has one more year on his contract than Griffin, who is owed $36.6 million this season and has a $38.96 million player option for 2021-22. Wall is guaranteed $85.6 million total over the next two seasons with a $47.4 million player option for 2022-23.

The Pistons opened free agency by agreeing to deals with Jerami Grant, Mason Plumlee, Jahlil Okafor and Wayne Ellington. Those aren't moves that will necessarily move the franchise forward coming off a 20-46 record, but it does give head coach Dwane Casey options to consider.

Griffin and Wall are wild cards at this point in his career. Griffin only played 18 games last season due to a knee injury. He set career-lows with 15.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game with a 35.2 field-goal percentage.

Wall hasn't played since Dec. 26, 2018 because of heel and Achilles injuries. The five-time All-Star was averaging 20.7 points and 8.7 assists per game in 32 starts for the Wizards during the 2018-19 season.