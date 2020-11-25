MLB Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Carlos Correa, Blake Snell and Sonny Gray

1 of 3

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Even staring down the potential loss of NL Cy Young winner in free agency, the Cincinnati Reds are reportedly willing to listen to trade offers on one of their other top starters from a rotation that was among the best in baseball in 2020.

The Reds acquired Sonny Gray from the New York Yankees ahead of his final year of arbitration eligibility, then immediately tacked a three-year, $30.5 million extension that includes a 2023 club option onto the end of his 2019 salary.

After a bounce-back season in 2019, that now looks like one of the more team-friendly contracts in baseball, and that's exactly why he could be such an attractive trade target for contenders.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic wrote: "Rival clubs report the Reds are open to moving Gray, whose recent performance and affordable contract make him more appealing than most of their players. As teams do with all trade possibilities, the Reds are gauging what they might get in return, and weighing how they might reallocate their savings."

The 31-year-old finished seventh in NL Cy Young voting in 2019, and he was 5-3 with a 3.70 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 72 strikeouts in 56 innings this past season, with a 3.05 FIP painting an even more promising picture of his work on the mound.

With two years and $20.3 million left on his contract, along with a $12 million option for 2023, teams will undoubtedly come calling in a thin free-agent market where there is a steep dropoff from Bauer to everyone else.