Top Landing Spots and Trade Packages for Rays SP Blake Snell Amid Rumors

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

There's a staggering drop-off behind National League Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer in this year's crop of free-agent starting pitchers, and that could mean a busier than usual offseason on the trade market.

Another pitcher with a Cy Young on his mantle is reportedly available for the right return.

According to a report by Mark Feinsand of MLB.com on Monday, the Tampa Bay Rays are "open to the idea of trading" Blake Snell this offseason.

"A source noted that Tampa Bay is not actively shopping Snell, who has three years and $39 million remaining on his five-year, $50 million extension," Feinsand wrote, "but given the financial losses the Rays endured during the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, trading the 27-year-old represents the club's best chance to create some much-needed flexibility."

The 27-year-old signed that extension prior to the 2019 season. It may seem like a team-friendly contract, but his $11.1 million salary for 2021 makes him the second-highest-paid player on the Tampa Bay roster behind only Kevin Kiermaier ($11.7 million), according to Spotrac.

Snell has failed to replicate the brilliant numbers that won him the American League Cy Young Award in 2018, but he has still been an elite starter. He has a 3.96 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over the past two seasons, and he's struck out an impressive 12.0 batters per nine innings.

The team's decision to pull him from Game 7 of the World Series after 5.1 innings of two-hit ball backfired, and now it looks like that could be his final appearance in a Rays uniform.

In response to his potential availability, we've highlighted five logical landing spots and built out return packages that could get a blockbuster deal done this offseason.