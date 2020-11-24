Utah vs. Arizona State Football Canceled, Game Will Be Declared No-Contest

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Utah's game against Arizona State at Sun Devil Stadium, which was scheduled for Sunday, has been canceled and declared a no-contest because ASU does not have the minimum number of scholarship players to field a team amid COVID-19 concerns.

The Pac-12 released a statement on the matter Tuesday.

The Utah-ASU game was originally scheduled for Saturday, but it was moved to Sunday so that the Sun Devils had an extra day to practice, per Michelle Gardner of the Arizona Republic.

The Sun Devils' last practice was Nov. 11, and drills were canceled Nov. 12 to allow for further testing. The two-week contact tracing protocol would've allowed them to return to the practice field Thursday at the earliest.

On Nov. 13, ASU announced a COVID-19 outbreak within its program that included head coach Herm Edwards.

Vice president for athletics Ray Anderson then issued a statement, which read in part:

"In the past few days our test results included a number of positive cases, including multiple student-athletes and coaching staff members, one of which is Head Coach Herm Edwards . This put our team below the Pac-12's minimum threshold of 53 available scholarship student-athletes under the league's game cancellation policy. After consultation with our medical advisors and Coach Edwards, we immediately began a conversation with the Pac-12 office and California Athletics Director Jim Knowlton to make them aware of the situation."

Edwards provided an update on his health Monday, noting that he had improved significantly:

Per DevilsDigest.com, Edwards will be back on the practice field Wednesday with available Sun Devil players. The coach will speak with reporters following practice.

Eight Pac-12 football games have now been canceled since the season began on Nov. 7. Three of ASU's games have already been called off, with the other two being a Nov. 14 contest against California and a Nov. 21 game at Colorado.

ASU has two scheduled games remaining against UCLA on Dec. 5 and at Arizona on Dec. 12. The Sun Devils have played just one this year, losing 28-27 to USC.