Undisputed Era Beats Kings of NXT in WarGames Match at NXT TakeOver

In arguably the most heated WarGames match in NXT history, Undisputed Era defeated The Kings of NXT at NXT TakeOver: WarGames on Sunday.

The cohesion of Undisputed Era was ultimately the difference.

Roderick Strong dodged a chair shot by Oney Lorcan and bounced off the ropes to deliver a Sick Kick to him as Bobby Fish swept out his leg. Kyle O'Reilly followed up with a knee strike from the top rope onto the chair, which was still draped over Lorcan's face.

The match more than lived up to the billing.

WarGames has been an NXT pay-per-view since 2017, and Undisputed Era have now competed in the same-titled match at each of those four events, meaning they had a significant experience advantage entering the bout.

The faction of Adam Cole, Strong, O'Reilly and Fish also had no shortage of motivation given what Pat McAfee and his group did to them in the weeks and months leading up to the match.

Specifically, the rivalry between Cole and McAfee dates back a few years, but it truly heated up prior to NXT TakeOver XXX in August. With Cole taking exception to some of McAfee's comments and McAfee punting Cole into unconsciousness, a match between them was booked for TakeOver XXX.

McAfee impressed in a big way in his first pro wrestling match, but Cole managed to pull out the victory. McAfee clearly still had some hard feelings, though, especially after Cole refused to shake his hand.

In retaliation, McAfee hired Ridge Holland to attack Cole after O'Reilly's loss to Finn Balor in an NXT Championship match at NXT TakeOver 31.

When Holland got injured, McAfee reversed course and enlisted the services of Danny Burch and Lorcan. On the night Fish and Strong were supposed to challenge Breezango for the NXT Tag Team Championships, they were attacked by Burch and Lorcan, who took their spot and won the titles themselves.

With all of Undisputed Era on the shelf with injuries, McAfee got even more brazen and introduced a new member to his group in the form of the returning Pete Dunne.

The foursome of McAfee, Burch, Lorcan and Dunne then set their sights on Balor a few weeks ago, but the Irishman had a trick up his sleeve in the form of an enraged Undisputed Era resurfacing to take out their frustrations on McAfee and Co.

Following that brawl, NXT general manager William Regal declared that Undisputed Era and The Kings of NXT would square off in a WarGames match.

Given all they went through at the hands of McAfee and his goons, it came as little surprise that Undisputed Era got their revenge in victory and further cemented themselves as the premier faction in NXT history.

