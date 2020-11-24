Clemson HC Dabo Swinney 'Not Worried About Advice' from FSU After Postponed Game

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney continued to be dismissive of Florida State administrators following the postponement of a Week 12 clash between the Tigers and Seminoles for COVID-19-related reasons.

"I'm not very worried about what they say down in Tallahassee," Swinney told reporters Tuesday. "I've been here 18 years. They've had three coaches in four years. I'm not worried about advice from down in Tallahassee."

