    Clemson HC Dabo Swinney 'Not Worried About Advice' from FSU After Postponed Game

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 24, 2020

    Clemson coach Dabo Swinney watches players warm up for the team's Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal against Ohio State on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

    Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney continued to be dismissive of Florida State administrators following the postponement of a Week 12 clash between the Tigers and Seminoles for COVID-19-related reasons.

    "I'm not very worried about what they say down in Tallahassee," Swinney told reporters Tuesday. "I've been here 18 years. They've had three coaches in four years. I'm not worried about advice from down in Tallahassee."

                      

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Swinney weighs in on FSU, Mike Norvell, Pitt

      Swinney weighs in on FSU, Mike Norvell, Pitt
      Clemson Football logo
      Clemson Football

      Swinney weighs in on FSU, Mike Norvell, Pitt

      Rivals
      via Rivals

      Kyle Trask's NFL Stock Is Rising 📈

      @nfldraftscout talks to NFL scouts about Florida's star QB: 'He's doing a lot of Burrow-like things'

      Kyle Trask's NFL Stock Is Rising 📈
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Kyle Trask's NFL Stock Is Rising 📈

      Matt Miller
      via Bleacher Report

      The Playoff Cases for Every Ranked Non-Power 5 Team

      @JoelReuter makes the case for BYU, Cincinnati and others

      The Playoff Cases for Every Ranked Non-Power 5 Team
      College Football logo
      College Football

      The Playoff Cases for Every Ranked Non-Power 5 Team

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report

      Dabo Swinney Continues to Defend His Team, Protocols; Says FSU Should Have Forfeited

      Dabo Swinney Continues to Defend His Team, Protocols; Says FSU Should Have Forfeited
      Clemson Football logo
      Clemson Football

      Dabo Swinney Continues to Defend His Team, Protocols; Says FSU Should Have Forfeited

      SI.com
      via SI.com