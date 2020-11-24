    Braun Strowman Suspended Indefinitely for Attacking Adam Pearce on WWE Raw

    Mike Chiari
November 24, 2020
    Photo credit: WWE.com.

    WWE announced Tuesday that Braun Strowman has been suspended indefinitely for his storyline attack on WWE official Adam Pearce during Monday night's episode of Raw.

    Strowman's assault occurred while Pearce was addressing the members of the Raw men's Survivor Series team that won in a clean sweep over SmackDown in their five-on-five elimination match Sunday at Survivor Series.

    The Monster Among Men wasn't pleased that Pearce mentioned him last, which led to Strowman laying Pearce out with a headbutt.

    Pearce had been weighing his options regarding who would be the next Superstar to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, but Strowman was escorted out of the building, which took him out of the running.

    After Pearce was approached by United States champion Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton, he set up a series of matches with the winners advancing to a Triple Threat Match for the No. 1 contendership on next week's Raw.

    Riddle beat Sheamus, Keith Lee defeated Lashley, and AJ Styles got past Orton thanks to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt providing a distraction, meaning Riddle vs. Lee vs. Styles will determine McIntyre's next challenger next week.

    Despite the fact that Strowman is not part of the No. 1 contender's match, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton) reported that WWE's current plan is to have Strowman face McIntyre for the title at TLC next month.

    If that is the case, Strowman could conceivably interrupt next week's match, get himself added or face the winner the following week with the No. 1 contendership on the line.

    Strowman isn't far removed from a 141-day reign as Universal champion, as he beat Goldberg for the title at WrestleMania before dropping it to Wyatt at SummerSlam five months later.

    Braun was moved from SmackDown to Raw as part of the WWE draft, and he has been booked as a dominant force ever since then.

    While Riddle, Lee and Styles would all be better opponents for McIntyre from a match quality perspective, Strowman matches up well with McIntyre from a size and strength perspective, meaning he could pose a believable threat.

    If McIntyre vs. Strowman is going to happen at TLC, however, something has to give when it comes to Braun's suspension angle.

     

     

