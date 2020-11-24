    NBA Rumors: Execs Call 2021 Class 'One of the Deepest Drafts in Recent Memory'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 24, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2020, file photo, Montverde Academy's Cade Cunningham shoots a free throw against IMG Academy during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass. Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham has made The Associated Press 2020-21 NCAA college basketball preseason All-America team, announced Wednesday, Nov. 11. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
    Gregory Payan/Associated Press

    Following what was widely considered to be a lackluster draft class at the top end, rebuilding NBA teams could have a better opportunity to shape their futures in 2021.

    The Athletic's Sam Vecenie published his first mock draft for next season Tuesday and wrote how "many around the league and those with public-facing jobs have called this one of the deepest drafts in recent memory."

    Vecenie had Oklahoma State freshman guard Cade Cunningham come off the board at No. 1.

    Cunningham averaged 13.9 points, 6.4 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game in 2019-20 at Montverde Academy, which was a prep stop for Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and D'Angelo Russell, among others.

    Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman also listed Cunningham at No. 1 overall in his early 2021 rankings:

    "Aside from his rare size and athleticism, Cunningham separates himself with special passing skills and basketball IQ. He might not play point guard full time as a freshman, but in the NBA, he projects as a Luka Doncic-like jumbo playmaker whom an offense runs through. 

    "Encouraging flashes of creation moves and perimeter shot-making hint at a tough scorer as well, and though scouts may question his lateral quickness, Cunningham still shows the potential to overwhelm defensively with his strength and length."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    That assessment sounds far more encouraging than the discourse around Anthony Edwards, the No. 1 selection in the 2020 draft, who went to the Minnesota Timberwolves last week.

    Whether Edwards is even passionate about basketball became a talking point after he told ESPN's Alex Scarborough earlier this month that he's "still not really into it." Wasserman also reported in September that "teams are worried about Edwards' drive and enthusiasm for winning."

    While the 2021 draft is shaping up to be strong at the top, few teams appear to be tanking for the upcoming season.

    The Oklahoma City Thunder are the only Western Conference franchise actively going backward, and the Houston Rockets could join them, depending on what happens with trade candidates James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

    The situation isn't much different in the Eastern Conference, where the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons seem content to focus on the long term. However, the Pistons signed Jerami Grant and Mason Plumlee, so maybe they're counting on a healthy Blake Griffin to get them into the top eight.

    Racing to the bottom doesn't have the same advantages it once did after the NBA flattened the lottery odds in 2019. But the Cavaliers, Knicks and Thunder could be positioning themselves to make out well in next year's draft.

    Related

      Grading NBA Offseason Trades ✅

      @HughesNBA grades the biggest deals of the offseason so far

      Grading NBA Offseason Trades ✅
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Grading NBA Offseason Trades ✅

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: DeMarcus Cousins to Rockets

      Free-agent big man agrees to one-year deal with Houston (ESPN)

      Report: DeMarcus Cousins to Rockets
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: DeMarcus Cousins to Rockets

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Wizards Deny John Wall Report

      GM Tommy Sheppard tells reporters John Wall has not requested a trade and there is no plan to trade him

      Wizards Deny John Wall Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Wizards Deny John Wall Report

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      What If Curry Chose Golf? 🤯

      Warriors superstar spoke to B/R about his golf obsession before Capital One’s The Match: ‘Could I have made it?’ ➡️

      What If Curry Chose Golf? 🤯
      NBA logo
      NBA

      What If Curry Chose Golf? 🤯

      Adam Kramer
      via Bleacher Report