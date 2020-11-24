Sandy Alderson Thinks Tim Tebow, Mets 'Committed' to Opportunity for 2021 Season

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

New York Mets president Sandy Alderson is looking forward to having Tim Tebow return to the organization in 2021.

Alderson confirmed to reporters Monday that Tebow will continue his professional baseball career next season:

"He's anxious to come back. And I told Tim, 'Look, why would you want to end your quest based on a COVID-related reason? You didn't get a chance to perform this year.' He was hurt a little bit the previous year. So I think Tim is committed to coming back. And I think we're committed to giving him an opportunity to do that, and we'll see where it goes."

Minor League Baseball announced in late June that the 2020 season was canceled because MLB teams wouldn't provide players to clubs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tebow, a former NFL quarterback, signed a minor league contract with the Mets in 2016. The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner hadn't played organized baseball since high school when he got a chance to play in New York's farm system.

Alderson, who returned to the organization in September after spending the previous two years with the Oakland Athletics, was the Mets general manager when Tebow originally signed.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Tebow, 33, has hit .223/.299/.338 with 18 homers and 107 RBI in 287 minor league games. He played the entire 2019 season at Triple-A as an outfielder and designated hitter.