Video: UFC's Joaquin Buckley Not Quitting Job at Walgreens Despite 2 KO Wins

Rising UFC star Joaquin Buckley said Monday he isn't yet ready to give up his day job at Walgreens despite his burgeoning MMA career.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, he explained why the time isn't right for him to leave Walgreens quite yet:

"The thing is ... besides UFC—and they're giving me these big checks—I still don't have a business of my own. So, I need to just keep working," Buckley said.

Buckley added that by continuing to work at Walgreens, it will allow him to maintain a "working mentality and work ethic."

Since losing his UFC debut to Kevin Holland by third-round technical knockout at UFC Fight Night in August, the 26-year-old Buckley has bounced back with two of the best knockout wins of the year.

At UFC Fight Night in October, he beat Impa Kasanganay with a spinning back kick that helped him go viral and may very well be one of the greatest knockouts in MMA history:

He followed that up at UFC 255 on Saturday by knocking out Jordan Wright with a vicious right hand in the second round:

As a result, Buckley has earned the Performance of the Night bonus in back-to-back fights ($50,000 each), and he is establishing himself as a must-see fighter.

Buckley previously worked for several other MMA promotions, including Bellator, and he now owns a career professional record of 12-3 with nine wins by way of knockout.

It isn't often that shoppers run into a celebrity at Walgreens, but if Buckley remains on his current path and continues to work at the drug store chain, it's likely that more and more people will start to recognize him.