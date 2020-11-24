NBA Free Agents 2020: Predictions for Anthony Davis and Top Unsigned Players

1 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Perhaps still basking in championship bliss, Anthony Davis is in no rush to ink his next contract. But all signs point to a return to the Los Angeles Lakers, including the club's other activity in free agency.

They have loaded up in the frontcourt with players who predominantly play the position (Marc Gasol, Montrezl Harrell) or can handle it in certain situations (Markieff Morris). All of this is reportedly designed to lighten Davis' exposure at the 5 and turbo-charge him as an unstoppable 4, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin:

"Even though Davis is more than capable at center and played the position plenty during the Lakers' postseason run, sources told ESPN that it remains a priority for L.A.'s front office to fill the roster with other reliable centers so that Davis doesn't have to bear the brunt of the position during the arduous regular season."

Davis might still be working through different contract scenarios. ESPN's Brian Windhorst opined the Brow might be mulling a one-plus-one contract to free the Lakers for a potential 2021 run at Giannis Antetokounmpo, provided the back-to-back MVP declines a supermax extension, h/t RealGM. Given the flexibility that would afford the franchise, it might be Davis' best move to increase his championship chances.

Prediction: Davis signs a one-year deal with a player option to stay with Lakers.