    NFL's 1st All-Black Officiating Crew Praised by Russell Wilson, Chris Bosh

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 24, 2020

    NFL officials, from left, umpire Barry Anderson, side judge Anthony Jeffries, down judge Julian Mapp, referee Jerome Boger, back judge Greg Steed, field judge Dale Shaw (104), line judge Carl Johnson (101) pose for a photo before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. The game is the first in NFL history to feature an all African-American officiating crew. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
    Jason Behnken/Associated Press

    Monday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers featured the first all-Black officiating crew in NFL history.

    Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations, told USA Today's Jarrett Bell last week that the league went out of its way to bring the various officials together to send a message.

    "This historic Week 11 crew is a testament to the countless and immeasurable contributions of Black officials to the game, their exemplary performance, and to the power of inclusion that is the hallmark of this great game," Vincent said.

    Jerome Boger is the head referee and joined by umpire Barry Anderson, down judge Julian Mapp, line judge Carl Johnson, field judge Dale Shaw, side judge Anthony Jeffries and back judge Greg Steed.

    Steed is the senior-most member of the group, working in his 18th season. Boger and Johnson have 17 years under their belts including 2020.

    This isn't the first time an NFL referee was involved in making history this year. The Cleveland Browns' Week 3 encounter was the first regular-season game to feature women in the officiating crew as well as the respective sidelines (Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson, Washington offensive assistant and intern Jennifer King and referee Sarah Thomas).

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      New Gridiron Holiday Merch 🎬

      We reimagined some NFL stars as Holiday Blockbusters: Get 10% off our NFL collection with code BRHOLIDAY2020, Monday only

      New Gridiron Holiday Merch 🎬
      NFL logo
      NFL

      New Gridiron Holiday Merch 🎬

      B/R SHOP
      via B/R SHOP

      McCarthy Smashed Watermelons🔨

      Cowboys HC took a sledgehammer to watermelons in Saturday's meeting 'to emphasize objectives' before win over Vikings

      McCarthy Smashed Watermelons🔨
      NFL logo
      NFL

      McCarthy Smashed Watermelons🔨

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Issues New Sideline Mask Mandate in Updated COVID-19 Protocols

      NFL Issues New Sideline Mask Mandate in Updated COVID-19 Protocols
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Issues New Sideline Mask Mandate in Updated COVID-19 Protocols

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Thielen Going on COVID-19 List

      Vikings announce they're placing star WR on the reserve/COVID-19 list

      Thielen Going on COVID-19 List
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Thielen Going on COVID-19 List

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report