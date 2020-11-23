NFL's 1st All-Black Officiating Crew Praised by Russell Wilson, Chris Bosh

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Monday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers featured the first all-Black officiating crew in NFL history.

Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations, told USA Today's Jarrett Bell last week that the league went out of its way to bring the various officials together to send a message.

"This historic Week 11 crew is a testament to the countless and immeasurable contributions of Black officials to the game, their exemplary performance, and to the power of inclusion that is the hallmark of this great game," Vincent said.

Jerome Boger is the head referee and joined by umpire Barry Anderson, down judge Julian Mapp, line judge Carl Johnson, field judge Dale Shaw, side judge Anthony Jeffries and back judge Greg Steed.

Steed is the senior-most member of the group, working in his 18th season. Boger and Johnson have 17 years under their belts including 2020.

This isn't the first time an NFL referee was involved in making history this year. The Cleveland Browns' Week 3 encounter was the first regular-season game to feature women in the officiating crew as well as the respective sidelines (Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson, Washington offensive assistant and intern Jennifer King and referee Sarah Thomas).