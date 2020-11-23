    Bogdan Bogdanovic Rumors: SG Feels 'De-Prioritized' by Kings, Prefers to Move On

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IINovember 24, 2020

    Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic dribbles down court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, March 8, 2020. The Raptors won 118-113. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

    With the clock ticking for the Sacramento Kings to match the Atlanta Hawks' offer of a four-year, $72 million deal for guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, the 28-year-old reportedly wants to head east.

    Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reported Monday that Bogdanovic "would prefer to move on," given that he feels "de-prioritized" within the Kings organization.

    According to Anderson, former Kings general manager Vlade Divac had set aside $15-$18 million for Bogdanovic, who was drafted 27th overall by the Phoenix Suns in 2014 but had his rights traded to the Kings two years later. When new general manager Monte McNair took over this offseason, he was charged with finding a way to keep the Kings roster strong in the absence of a salary-cap increase.

    Keeping Bogdanovic at that price would limit other roster moves for the Kings this offseason, since $18 million for him this season would push the Kings nearly $6 million over the $109.1 million salary cap, without a contract for first-round draft pick Tyrese Haliburton, per Anderson. While the strategy could work for now since the Kings have Bird rights on Bogdanovic, it would require a different solution next year, when De'Aaron Fox begins his max contract worth $163 million.

    But Bogdanovic, who averaged a career-best 15.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game in a career-high 29.0 minutes per outing, helped lead the Kings to a 31-41 record. With a youthful roster that has a promising future in Fox, Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III, keeping him in Sacramento could bring the franchise to its first playoff appearance since 2006.

    The Kings have until Tuesday to match the offer sheet.

