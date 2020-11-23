    Lions Legend Barry Sanders Threatens Legal Action After Brewery Uses Likeness

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 23, 2020

    Former Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders, a member of the NFL Hall of Fame, appears during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. The Lions named 39 players to its all-time team. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    Paul Sancya/Associated Press

    The Eastern Market Brewing Co. stopped producing its "Same Old Lager" beer—which featured an 8-bit image of Barry Sanders on the can—one day after announcing it, per Brian Manzullo of the Detroit Free Press, after the Hall of Fame running back threatened legal action because he didn't grant the brewery permission to use his likeness. 

    Sanders tweeted the following on Monday:

    Eastern State Market Brewing Co. had described the beer as a "classic American lager [that] is exactly what you'd expect." They added that the beer was "Light, crisp, and always leaves you wanting more. Just keep telling yourself 'the Next Beer, will be The Beer,'" clearly a tongue-in-cheek reference to the Lions' yearly struggles. 

    Detroit hasn't won a playoff game since 1991 and has made just three playoff appearances this century. The Lions are 4-6 this season. Even breweries referencing the team are catching L's at this point. 

