Report: Cowboys' Mike McCarthy Used Sledgehammer on Watermelons During Meeting

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Mike McCarthy will be here all week.

The Dallas Cowboys head coach, in a desperate attempt to motivate his team ahead of Sunday's 31-28 win over the Minnesota Vikings, pulled out a sledgehammer and some watermelons and went full Gallagher in a Saturday team meeting, per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero:

You know things are bad when you have to resort to prop comedy. But hey, the 3-7 Cowboys apparently responded to the motivational tactics and are still, somehow, just a half-game out of first place in the hapless NFC East.

And that might be the biggest joke of all.