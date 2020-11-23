    Report: Cowboys' Mike McCarthy Used Sledgehammer on Watermelons During Meeting

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 23, 2020

    Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy walks on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
    Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

    Mike McCarthy will be here all week. 

    The Dallas Cowboys head coach, in a desperate attempt to motivate his team ahead of Sunday's 31-28 win over the Minnesota Vikings, pulled out a sledgehammer and some watermelons and went full Gallagher in a Saturday team meeting, per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero: 

    You know things are bad when you have to resort to prop comedy. But hey, the 3-7 Cowboys apparently responded to the motivational tactics and are still, somehow, just a half-game out of first place in the hapless NFC East. 

    And that might be the biggest joke of all.  

