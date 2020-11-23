Report: Cowboys' Mike McCarthy Used Sledgehammer on Watermelons During Meeting

Report: Cowboys' Mike McCarthy Used Sledgehammer on Watermelons During MeetingNovember 23, 2020
Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press
Mike McCarthy will be here all week.
The Dallas Cowboys head coach, in a desperate attempt to motivate his team ahead of Sunday's 31-28 win over the Minnesota Vikings, pulled out a sledgehammer and some watermelons and went full Gallagher in a Saturday team meeting, per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero:
You know things are bad when you have to resort to prop comedy. But hey, the 3-7 Cowboys apparently responded to the motivational tactics and are still, somehow, just a half-game out of first place in the hapless NFC East.
And that might be the biggest joke of all.
Thielen Going on COVID List
Vikings announce they're placing star WR on the reserve/COVID-19 list