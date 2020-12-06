Report: Titans' Jadeveon Clowney Underwent Season-Ending Surgery on Knee Injury

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Tennessee Titans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney will miss the remainder of the 2020 season after undergoing left knee surgery this past Wednesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Clowney should be "fully healthy" when the free-agency period opens.

The 27-year-old's first season in Tennessee was injury-filled, culminating with his move to injured reserve ahead of Week 11.

Clowney missed the Week 9 game against the Chicago Bears with a meniscus problem amid reports that he would need surgery to repair it, but he returned for the following week's loss to the Indianapolis Colts, where he posted three tackles. He has registered just 19 tackles, six quarterback hits and zero sacks while breaking up four passes through eight games this season.

Since being drafted by the Houston Texans with the No. 1 pick in 2014, he has completed just one 16-game season (2017), though he did appear in 15 games in 2018. His rookie season ended after four games because of a torn meniscus, and he was limited in his sophomore campaign.

After earning his third consecutive Pro Bowl nod in 2018, the South Carolina product missed the game because of minor knee surgery.

Last year with the Seattle Seahawks, he struggled with a hip injury and was limited to 13 games and 31 tackles, a career low with the exception of his four-game rookie year.