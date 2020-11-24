WWE TLC 2020 Match Card Predictions After Survivor Series and Raw

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

No titles were on the line and only a few of the ongoing storylines were addressed at Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view, so we will have the same lineup of feuds and champions heading into TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs on December 20.

Sunday's show saw Roman Reigns, The Street Profits, Bobby Lashley, Sasha Banks and both the men's and women's Raw teams pick up victories. Even without The Miz's Battle Royal victory during the Kickoff, the red brand still dominated SmackDown with four wins on the main card.

Fortunately for the Superstars on the blue brand, losing the battle for supremacy means nothing in the grand scheme of things. They will all just go back to putting on the better weekly show.

When it comes to the TLC PPV, some of the matches that will make up the card already seem obvious but many of the champions do not have clear challengers right now.

With that in mind, let's make some predictions about what we will see at this year's TLC on December 20.