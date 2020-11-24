WWE TLC 2020 Match Card Predictions After Survivor Series and Raw

WWE TLC 2020 Match Card Predictions After Survivor Series and RawNovember 24, 2020
No titles were on the line and only a few of the ongoing storylines were addressed at Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view, so we will have the same lineup of feuds and champions heading into TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs on December 20.
Sunday's show saw Roman Reigns, The Street Profits, Bobby Lashley, Sasha Banks and both the men's and women's Raw teams pick up victories. Even without The Miz's Battle Royal victory during the Kickoff, the red brand still dominated SmackDown with four wins on the main card.
Fortunately for the Superstars on the blue brand, losing the battle for supremacy means nothing in the grand scheme of things. They will all just go back to putting on the better weekly show.
When it comes to the TLC PPV, some of the matches that will make up the card already seem obvious but many of the champions do not have clear challengers right now.
With that in mind, let's make some predictions about what we will see at this year's TLC on December 20.
Carmella vs. Sasha Banks
Carmella has attacked Sasha Banks on three separate occasions, so it seems like a lock that she will be challenging The Boss for the SmackDown Women's Championship next month.
This is a match we have seen before but both stars are at different stages in their respective careers than they were the last time they stood across the ring from each other.
Mella is returning after undergoing somewhat of a character transformation while Banks has finally cemented herself as the best of the best by successfully retaining her title against Bayley and beating Asuka at Survivor Series.
The Boss and Carmella have a lot in common. They are both boastful, flashy Superstars who are known to bend the rules if it suits their needs.
It's too early to say if they will have a special stipulation but having them compete in a ladder or TLC match would be the best way to go if WWE does decide to give them one of those slots.
Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Lana and TBD
Lana has been put through more announce tables over the past couple of months than anyone who ever feuded with The Dudley Boyz did in the same timeframe, and it has all come at the hands of Nia Jax.
She and Shayna Baszler have verbally and physically tortured Lana for no reason other than not liking her. WWE has tried to use this story to build sympathy, but it has done little to win over fans.
Her recent Chronicle special on WWE Network may have softened the opinion of her for some people, but she is still not viewed favorably by the majority of the WWE Universe due to how she has been booked for the past couple of years.
After becoming the sole survivor during the women's elimination match on Sunday, Lana finds herself with a bit of leverage. If she can find a partner, she might be able to convince Adam Pearce to give her a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.
Her former partner, Natalya, is out of the question. After what happened on Raw, Asuka would be her best option for a partner if The Empress of Tomorrow was willing to team up with her again.
Sheamus vs. Braun Strowman
The Raw men's team may have won at Survivor Series but that isn't going to make Sheamus and Braun Strowman get along all of a sudden.
During the buildup to the PPV, The Celtic Warrior and The Monster Among Men were constantly at each other's throats. They were always antagonizing and attacking each other.
The best way for the two powerhouses to settle their differences would be in a good old-fashioned tables match at TLC.
WWE has already laid the groundwork for this feud. All it needs to do is have them get into one more fight so management has a reason to book this match.
Jeff Hardy vs. Elias vs. Bobby Lashley
Despite having what appeared to be a final blowoff match with a guitar on a pole, Jeff Hardy and Elias appear to be continuing their feud.
Hardy is known as the ladder expert in WWE, so there is a strong possibility he ends up in one of those bouts at TLC. Since he and Elias don't have a title to hang above the ring and Bobby Lashley needs a fresh challenger, a Triple Threat is the best way to go.
The Charismatic Enigma can handle all of the high spots while Elias and The All Mighty—the powerhouses of the trio—can be the ones who catch him whenever he takes a leap off of the top of a ladder.
This would be a fun way to keep their storyline going because it would add a new element with the United States Championship and give Lashley something to do.
Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns
Ever since Jey Uso brutally attacked Daniel Bryan the October 30 episode of SmackDown, it has looked like The Yes Man is the best option to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.
Bryan and Reigns have been both allies and opponents many times. When The Shield first arrived on the scene in 2012, Bryan and Kane were among the first people they faced in an official match.
Five years ago, Reigns successfully defended the title shot he won at the Royal Rumble against Bryan at Fastlane.
They also spent some time in a storyline with Erick Rowan and Luke Harper last year, but it led to Bryan turning back into a babyface instead of a showdown between him and Reigns.
The Tribal Chief rules over SmackDown with an iron fist now, and Bryan is the kind of heroic character WWE can use to strengthen his title reign. This match seems all but certain based on recent events.
Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross
For the past couple of months, Nikki Cross has tried and failed to save Alexa Bliss from falling under The Fiend's spell. This week, they finally met for a match.
What unfolded was meant more as another chapter to their story than a conclusion. In fact, Monday's contest made it clear the former BFFs are nowhere near done with each other.
Bliss played into the Scot's good nature to take advantage of the situation but that may have been her biggest mistake because it could unleash the unhinged Cross we knew a few years ago in NXT.
Before aligning with Bliss as a tag team, Cross was part of the group Sanity. She was just as wild as the rest of the faction, and it would be a lot of fun to see her return to that kind of character.
Whatever happens, there is a good chance we will see Bliss and Cross back in the ring at TLC to settle their differences once and for all.
Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton
Randy Orton still had his sights set on the WWE title when this week's Raw began, but by the time it was over, Bray Wyatt had inserted himself into the situation.
Keith Lee, Riddle and AJ Styles will now compete in a Triple Threat match next week to see who becomes the No. 1 contender for the WWE title. But The Viper might have been in the match instead of The Phenomenal One if it wasn't for The Fiend.
During Monday's episode of the Firefly Fun House, Wyatt brought up how Orton burned down his cabin, so WWE is using their past feuds as fuel for this one.
Their WrestleMania 33 match was underwhelming and left a lot of fans wanting more, so the company can finally give us a more satisfying encounter now that The Fiend is one of its hottest characters.
The promos and video packages leading up to this match will be epic and if they live up to their potential, they could steal the show at TLC without a special stipulation.