    Tennessee CBB HC Rick Barnes Tests Positive for COVID-19; Team Activities Paused

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 23, 2020

    Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes, left, talks with referee James Luckie during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
    Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

    The Tennessee Volunteers men's basketball team has paused all basketball activities after head coach Rick Barnes and a number of other members in the program tested positive for COVID-19, per ESPN's Jeff Borzello

    Per that report, "the positive tests were conducted Sunday afternoon, and the entire program is getting retested today. Barnes has entered isolation protocol following his positive test."

    Tennessee also cancelled games against Charlotte and VCU after the positive tests.

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

