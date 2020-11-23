Tennessee CBB HC Rick Barnes Tests Positive for COVID-19; Team Activities Paused

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

The Tennessee Volunteers men's basketball team has paused all basketball activities after head coach Rick Barnes and a number of other members in the program tested positive for COVID-19, per ESPN's Jeff Borzello.

Per that report, "the positive tests were conducted Sunday afternoon, and the entire program is getting retested today. Barnes has entered isolation protocol following his positive test."

Tennessee also cancelled games against Charlotte and VCU after the positive tests.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

