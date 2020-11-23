Report: Auburn PG Sharife Cooper Exploring Overseas Options amid Investigation

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Auburn guard Sharife Cooper is reportedly exploring overseas options amid questions about his NCAA eligibility, according to Jeff Borzello of ESPN.

The incoming freshman reportedly "hasn't practiced in weeks."

Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports reported Cooper's eligibility is currently under investigation, while Jeff Goodman of Stadium added the player has not yet been cleared by the NCAA.

Auburn announced a self-imposed postseason ban Sunday for an unrelated matter dealing with former assistant coach Chuck Person.

Cooper was considered a 5-star recruit and the No. 24 overall player in the 2020 recruiting class, per 247Sports composite rankings.

The 6'0" point guard was also named a McDonald's All-American this past year.

He committed to Auburn over Kentucky, Florida and others in September 2019 shortly after his official visit.

"Ever since I got on campus, everyone addressed me as family," Cooper said, per Jason Jordan of USA Today. "And it’s always been that way. I just love everything about Auburn, and I didn’t want to prolong it. I’m still in a little bit of shock because it’s a big moment for me, but this is a night I’ll never forget."

If Cooper does forgo college, he would have plenty of company as four of the top 20 players in the 2020 class chose to play some form of professional basketball this season instead of in the NCAA.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Last week's NBA draft also featured two Americans selected in the first round after playing overseas the previous year: LaMelo Ball and R.J. Hampton.

Auburn is scheduled to begin the 2020-21 season Thursday against Saint Joseph's.