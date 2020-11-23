    Report: Auburn PG Sharife Cooper Exploring Overseas Options amid Investigation

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 23, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    McEachern's Sharife Cooper #2 in action against Rancho Christian during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 21, 2019, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
    Gregory Payan/Associated Press

    Auburn guard Sharife Cooper is reportedly exploring overseas options amid questions about his NCAA eligibility, according to Jeff Borzello of ESPN.

    The incoming freshman reportedly "hasn't practiced in weeks."

    Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports reported Cooper's eligibility is currently under investigation, while Jeff Goodman of Stadium added the player has not yet been cleared by the NCAA.

    Auburn announced a self-imposed postseason ban Sunday for an unrelated matter dealing with former assistant coach Chuck Person.

    Cooper was considered a 5-star recruit and the No. 24 overall player in the 2020 recruiting class, per 247Sports composite rankings.

    The 6'0" point guard was also named a McDonald's All-American this past year.

    He committed to Auburn over Kentucky, Florida and others in September 2019 shortly after his official visit.

    "Ever since I got on campus, everyone addressed me as family," Cooper said, per Jason Jordan of USA Today. "And it’s always been that way. I just love everything about Auburn, and I didn’t want to prolong it. I’m still in a little bit of shock because it’s a big moment for me, but this is a night I’ll never forget."

    If Cooper does forgo college, he would have plenty of company as four of the top 20 players in the 2020 class chose to play some form of professional basketball this season instead of in the NCAA.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Last week's NBA draft also featured two Americans selected in the first round after playing overseas the previous year: LaMelo Ball and R.J. Hampton.

    Auburn is scheduled to begin the 2020-21 season Thursday against Saint Joseph's. 

    Related

      Duke Hoops Opener Delayed

      Blue Devils' game Wednesday postponed after Gardner-Webb program's positive COVID-19 test; will start season Saturday

      Duke Hoops Opener Delayed
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Duke Hoops Opener Delayed

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Former Vanderbilt Star Terry Compton Dies at Age 67 from COVID-19

      Former Vanderbilt Star Terry Compton Dies at Age 67 from COVID-19
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Former Vanderbilt Star Terry Compton Dies at Age 67 from COVID-19

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Garza on 2020-21: 'I Think You'll See Improvements on Everything'

      Garza on 2020-21: 'I Think You'll See Improvements on Everything'
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Garza on 2020-21: 'I Think You'll See Improvements on Everything'

      Myron Medcalf
      via ESPN.com

      Black Coaches to Honor John Thompson

      Several HCs set to honor the late HOFer by wearing a towel over their right shoulder during their season openers (ESPN)

      Black Coaches to Honor John Thompson
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Black Coaches to Honor John Thompson

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report