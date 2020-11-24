Grading the Biggest Trades of the NBA Offseason so Far

1 of 7

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

The Trade

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Jrue Holiday, Sam Merrill

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe, unprotected first-round picks in 2025 and 2027 (via MIL), first-round swap rights in 2024 and 2026 (via MIL)

Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: George Hill, Kenrich Williams, Josh Gray, Zylan Cheatham, Darius Miller, 2023 first-round pick (lottery-protected, via DEN), 2023 second-round pick (via CHA), 2024 second-round pick (via WAS)

Denver Nuggets Receive: R.J. Hampton

Grades

Milwaukee Bucks: B

Holiday is the best player involved in this trade, but he came at great cost. Assuming Giannis Antetokounmpo inks the supermax, those first-rounders and swap rights might never yield a pick for the Pelicans inside the top 25. But Giannis hasn't signed anything yet.

The Bucks didn't just punt on the draft for the next half-decade to get Holiday; they also surrendered a starter in Bledsoe and a useful veteran backup in Hill. Milwaukee's starting and closing fives will be significantly improved with Holiday, a truly top-flight defender and an overqualified third option on offense behind Giannis and Khris Middleton. But the Bucks are thinner now, and they'll likely have to pay Holiday something like $25 million per season on a new contract to avoid losing him for nothing after the 2020-21 campaign.

Milwaukee made a big swing here, which was appropriate given a pair of related short and long-term aims: maximize the currently open title window, and convince Antetokounmpo that the organization is serious about doing what it takes to surround him with high-end talent.

In the Bucks' circumstances, this is the kind of bold move you have to make. The "B" grade is just an acknowledgement of the downside risk.

New Orleans Pelicans: B+

Adams has an onerous contract, but it will come off the books in 2021, and he fills the need at center created by Derrick Favors' return to the Utah Jazz. Though Adams isn't the kind of stretchy big you'd ideally want to pair with Zion Williamson up front, his toughness and professionalism (not to mention A-plus interviews) have value.

Bledsoe is a quality starter with real defensive chops who, like Adams, can contribute to a playoff push—if New Orleans has interest in one. And unlike Adams, the point guard's contract (three years remaining for $54.4 million, third year partially guaranteed) will be flippable either before the season or at the deadline. The Pels can still increase their asset haul by moving him in a subsequent deal.

The treasure trove of first-rounders and swap rights may not yield much value if the Bucks continue their recent trend of winning 70 percent of their games. But that's still a ton of draft capital for Holiday, who didn't fit into the Pelicans' timeline and might have left for nothing after this coming season.

Oklahoma City Thunder: A

How Adams' $27.5 million expiring salary was worth a future first-rounder and two seconds is a mystery. Where was the other offer of a first coming from? Did old-school centers paid three times what their production dictates suddenly become hot commodities?

Anyone want to guess how long it'll take Thunder general manager Sam Presti to flip George Hill for another protected first-rounder?

Denver Nuggets: A-

The Nuggets were minor players in this bloated four-teamer, but they managed to turn a lottery-protected first into R.J. Hampton. It wasn't so long ago that he and LaMelo Ball, who also skipped college to play internationally, were viewed as similarly valuable prospects. This is a perfectly reasonable upside play, and it's possible that if Hampton meets only his median projections, he'll still provide more value than whatever Denver would have gotten with its first-rounder in 2023.