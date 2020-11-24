Ranking the Most Underrated CBB Teams Heading into the 2020-21 Season

0 of 7

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Gonzaga, Baylor, Villanova and Virginia stand atop the college basketball hierarchy entering the 2020-21 season, but the biggest stories often come from beyond the top of the rankings.

Looking at the AP Top 25, more than a handful of programs stand out as candidates to rise significantly by season's end. The teams may already be ranked or might currently be outside the Top 25.

Yes, this is "disclaimer season" in a normal year. Unexpected absences can always alter the perception of a team, and 2020-21 is no different. But we hardly need to explain why a pandemic may affect the season in a much larger, ongoing way.

If these rosters can stay close to full strength, the following teams are built to outperform their preseason billing.