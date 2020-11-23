Report: Late HOFer John Thompson to Be Honored by Black HCs in Season Openers

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Several Black college basketball head coaches are set to honor the late John Thompson by wearing a towel over their right shoulder during their season openers.

Myron Medcalf of ESPN reported some coaches will carry out the gesture throughout the 2020-21 season. None of the coaches who are participating have been publicly identified.

"We've talked about the ways to honor him and his legacy," one head coach said. "I'll have [a towel] every game."

Thompson died Aug. 30, three days shy of his 79th birthday.

The iconic Georgetown coach wore a towel draped over his right shoulder throughout his career, leading the Hoyas to three Final Four appearances and the 1984 national championship. Georgetown made the NCAA tournament 14 consecutive seasons from 1979 to 1992 and reached the Dance 20 times overall in Thompson's tenure.

Beyond his coaching acumen, Thompson was also known as a fiercely protective father figure to his players and a champion of racial justice. Allen Iverson credited Thompson for saving his life by taking a chance on him at Georgetown.

Numerous other players and coaches have pointed to Thompson as an inspiration, for both his success on the court and his grace off it.