3 Takeaways from Dolphins' Week 11 Loss

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins' five-game winning streak came to an end on Sunday, as they fell to the Denver Broncos 20-13. While the loss to an inconsistent Broncos team won't also end Miami's playoff hopes, it was a sobering reminder that this is still a team in the early stages of a rebuild.

Miami struggled to finish drives, rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was benched, and while the defense forced quarterback Drew Lock into some critical mistakes, it had no answer for Melvin Gordon III and Denver's rushing attack.

In total, the Broncos racked up 459 yards of offense, 189 of which came on the ground.

With other potential AFC wild-card teams like the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts picking up wins on Sunday, it's become clear that Miami will have a fight on its hands to reach the playoffs. Here are three other things we learned during the Dolphins Week 11 loss.