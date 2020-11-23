3 Takeaways from Vikings' Week 11 Loss

0 of 3

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings wasted an opportunity to improve their standing in the NFC playoff picture on Sunday.

Instead of moving to .500 and closer to a wild-card position, the Vikings were beaten by the Dallas Cowboys at home and dropped to 4-6.

The Week 11 performance was far from a complete one for Mike Zimmer's side, as it struggled for long stretches to find offensive consistency and contain the Andy Dalton-led offense.

Minnesota is one game back of the Chicago Bears for eighth place and two games behind the Arizona Cardinals for the final wild-card spot.

The Vikings have a favorable schedule ahead that could move them back to .500, but they have to avoid another disappointing performance against a weaker team to achieve a postseason spot.