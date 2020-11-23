Undefeated Steelers, Winless Jets and Updated Playoff Look After Week 11

4 of 4

As for the NFC...

1. New Orleans Saints (8-2)

The Saints lost Drew Brees and yet are now alone atop the conference totem pole thanks to a dominant defensive performance in Week 11. They've now won six consecutive games without Brees the last two seasons, they own the tiebreaker over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the schedule is pretty light the rest of the way.

2. Seattle Seahawks (7-3)

That was a big rebound win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night, but the Seahawks aren't out of the woods yet. The good news is they have just one more game against a team that has a winning record.

3. Green Bay Packers (7-3)

They've now lost three of six, and there are obvious issues with turnovers, run defense and special teams. But they still have a large edge in the NFC North and a win over the Saints under their belt. Don't count them out.

4. Philadelphia Eagles (3-6-1)

This has become a sick joke. Carson Wentz is one of the lowest-rated quarterbacks in football and the Eagles have just three wins in 10 games, but they still lead the NFC East by half a game. The big concern is there are three teams breathing down their neck. Regardless, the wild-card team that winds up in the fifth spot will likely be a heavy road favorite to start the playoffs.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3)

Right now, that team is Tampa Bay. The Bucs are a game back of the Saints in the NFC South race ahead of a Monday night matchup with the Los Angeles Rams and a Week 12 meeting with the Chiefs. If New Orleans stumbles without Brees and the Bucs keep winning, that race will get really intense.

6. Los Angeles Rams (6-3)

A victory over the Bucs on Monday night would move them back into a first-place tie with Seattle atop the NFC West. They play the Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals three times in their last five games.

7. Arizona Cardinals (6-4)

The Cards were really coming on before falling to Seattle on Thursday night. Those two remaining matchups with the Rams will likely decide their fate for this season.

8. Chicago Bears (5-5)

A fifth consecutive loss Sunday night in Green Bay would likely mean lights out for the 2020 Bears season. They also host the Packers in Week 17, so the Bears actually control their own destiny right now.

9. Minnesota Vikings (4-6)

That was a back-breaking loss to the Dallas Cowboys. It's probably over unless they run the table, but they still have to travel to Tampa and New Orleans.

10. Detroit Lions (4-6)

They'll enter December without a win in the division and with a brutal post-Thanksgiving schedule. Goodnight, Lions.

11. San Francisco 49ers (4-6)

The 49ers are far too depleted to keep pace in the best division in the NFL.

12. Carolina Panthers (4-7)

Only included because we have to mention the following three teams, the Panthers technically remained alive with a Week 11 win over Detroit but don't have the talent to fully recover from a midseason five-game losing streak.

13. New York Giants (3-7)

Only included because they're a half-game out in their division, the Giants are the only team in the NFC East with three divisional wins under their belt.

14. Dallas Cowboys (3-7)

Only included because they're a half-game out in their division, the Cowboys kept the dream alive with a surprising Week 11 victory over Minnesota.

15. Washington Football Team (3-7)

Only included because they're a half-game out in their division, Washington is unlikely to survive a three-game road trip starting on Thanksgiving Day. Then again, anything can happen in the NFC East.

