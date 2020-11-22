WWE Survivor Series 2020: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

WWE Survivor Series 2020: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match CardNovember 22, 2020
WWE Survivor Series is the one night out of the year when all of the champions from Raw battle all of the champions from SmackDown to see which brand is supreme.
The show is also known for its traditional elimination matches featuring two teams of five competing to see who can have one or more members left after the other team is eliminated.
This year's show has had a somewhat strange buildup, but some of that can be attributed to all of the changes WWE has undergone since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition to the champion vs. champion and elimination bouts, WWE has also scheduled a Battle Royal with members from both rosters for the Kickoff special.
Let's take a look at everything you need to know about Sunday's pay-per-view.
The Venue and Other Information
Venue: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
Start Time: 6 p.m. ET (kickoff), 7 p.m. ET (main show)
How to Watch: WWE Network and select PPV providers
Streaming Info
- Apple TV
- Amazon Fire TV
- PlayStation 4
- Roku
- Xbox One
- Android devices with the WWE app
- iOS devices with the WWE app
- WWE.com
- Select Panasonic, LG, Sony and Samsung Smart TVs
- TiVo
- Supported browsers
The one-hour kickoff will be available through most social media platforms, Fite TV, YouTube and WWE Network.
A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE pay-per-views, but for the most part, people will be watching Survivor Series on WWE Network. Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service, according to WWE.com:
The Card
- Lana, Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans vs. Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Bianca Belair, Natalya and Bayley
- AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, Sheamus, Riddle and Keith Lee vs. Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, King Corbin, Seth Rollins and Otis
- Sami Zayn vs. Bobby Lashley
- The Street Profits vs. The New Day
- Asuka vs. Sasha Banks
- Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
- Co-branded Battle Royal
Other Survivor Series Thoughts
Survivor Series is one of the original Big Four PPVs for WWE, and as such, it holds a special place in the hearts of many WWE fans.
The traditional elimination matches can often feel overstuffed with wrestlers, but they have been known to give Superstars the chance to have a standout performance as a sole survivor.
This year, stars like Riddle, Otis, Bianca Belair, Lana, Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan all have the opportunity to be the final member of their team. Something like this usually leads to a strong push heading into the following year's Royal Rumble event.
When it comes to the champion vs. champion bouts, there is only pride on the line. Nobody will lose their title unless The Miz gets cheeky and decides to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.
With so many storylines happening that are not being addressed at the PPV, we could see some interference and shenanigans that will push these stories forward as WWE prepares for Tables, Ladders & Chairs on December 20.