WWE Survivor Series 2020: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Survivor Series is the one night out of the year when all of the champions from Raw battle all of the champions from SmackDown to see which brand is supreme.

The show is also known for its traditional elimination matches featuring two teams of five competing to see who can have one or more members left after the other team is eliminated.

This year's show has had a somewhat strange buildup, but some of that can be attributed to all of the changes WWE has undergone since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to the champion vs. champion and elimination bouts, WWE has also scheduled a Battle Royal with members from both rosters for the Kickoff special.

Let's take a look at everything you need to know about Sunday's pay-per-view.